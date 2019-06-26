Designers had particular fun with the face, a futuristic iteration of timeless "BMW" design cues. The classic rounded kidney grille is angled off into a polygonal design, the top of which rises upward to split the hood, making it look as though the illuminated mesh-filled grille openings might just thrust the vehicle backward rather than swallow air as it moves forward. Way out at the edges, the headlights are arranged into a stacked interpretation of BMW's famous four-eyed design, two thin bands of phosphorous-coated glass fiber standing one above the other on either side. BMW calls this next step of laser-sharp headlight design "Laser Wire" technology.