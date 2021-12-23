Bring the big screen to you with the 10 best deals on home projectors

Tis the season for cozy nights at home, family gatherings, and the ultimate friend reunions. Invite your loved ones to your place and watch your favorite movies with these top 10 deals on home theater projectors.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

As light and as slim as an iPhone 7s Plus, this remarkable gadget provides endless content at your fingertips. The device will display movies, shows, games, and so much more in high-quality 1080p HD resolution with a full 200" picture display that projects on any surface. And, with intelligent keystone auto-correction projection capabilities, built-in Hi-Fi speakers, and a nifty remote control, you'll have endless possibilities for the placement of the device.

Get the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector for $399 (reg. $799).

AAXA P7 600-Lumen Full HD DLP Pico Projector

A next-generation solid-state mini projector, the AAXAP7 Mini HD Projector is designed with a condensed hand-sized construction that boasts a fourth generation Texas Instruments DLP imager. It also delivers bright 600 lumens and a 120" projected surface. As reviewed by Lifewire, "If you were hoping to get a picture quality similar to that of what you see in a modern HDTV, the P7 LED Projector comes close."

Get the Prima 1AAXA P7 600-Lumen Full HD DLP Pico Projector for $377.99 (reg. $399).

Ultra HD 1080P Intelligent Home Projector (Black)

Mirror anything on your phone into a large 200" screen with this impressive home projector. With 360° horizontal and vertical keystone correction, the mighty gadget allows for endless placement possibilities. It also includes a cinema-style stereo, providing quality sound without additional speakers.

Get the Ultra HD 1080P Intelligent Home Projector (Black) for $79.95 (reg. $199).

Portable HD Mini Projector

Compatible with any device with HDMI, USB, Audio, AV, TV, laptop, phone, tablet, U-disk, DVD, game console, and many more connections, this remarkable gadget provides you with the ultimate viewing experience. No longer will you need to watch your favorite Netflix show on a regular screen; this portable device will amplify your display inside or out, all with a vivid color display that is safe for the eyes.

Get the Portable HD Mini Projector for $79.95 (reg. $149).

WeMax Dice Portable Smart Projector

Boasting a remarkable 40° keystone correction that provides fantastic autofocus no matter how you angle it, the WeMax Dice Portable Smart Projector provides you with interactive content at your fingertips. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the portable device lets you watch your favorite movie in the backyard, displays the latest football game and converts your living room wall into a family home theater experience.

Get the WeMax Dice Portable Smart Projector for just $699.

KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector

Rated 4.3 stars out of 5 stars on Amazon, the KODAK FLIX XL is the perfect addition to an at-home cinematic experience. With full HD support, built-speakers, vertical keystone correction, a portable design, and more, this compact gadget will keep you entertained night after night.

Get the KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector for only $89.99.

Kodak FLIK X4 Home Projector

With a quick and easy setup, the KODAK FLIK X4 Home Projector allows you to enjoy everyday media more excitingly. Boasting a display that can expand to up to 150″ and a remote control plus a table tripod included, you'll have all the tools to display photos, games, videos, and more.

Get the Kodak FLIK X4 Home Projector for $79.99 (reg. $99).

Kodak Luma 450 Portable Full HD Smart Projector

Bringing the cinema in a pocket-sized package, the KODAK LUMA 450 allows you to instantly stream all your favorite content with its downloadable Android OS. Measuring in at only 1.3" x 5", the tiny wireless projector packs a punch with a screen that projects up to 170".

Get the Kodak Luma 450 Portable Full HD Smart Projector for just $549.99.

1080p Mini Full HD LCD Projector

If audio is your main focus for the complete cinematic experience, the 1080p Mini Full HD LCD Projector may be for you. With a built-in stereo external speaker and multiple input ports for different video and audio sources, you'll be able to have an excellent viewing and listening experience.

Get the 1080p Mini Full HD LCD Projector for $101.95 (reg. $149).

Epson HC1080 Home Cinema 1080 3LCD 1080p Projector

Featuring an astonishing 1080p picture that expands up to 320" on any wall or screen, the Home Cinema 1080 will bring the ultimate experience — all with an easy setup. Its true three-chip 3LCD technology, Best-in-Class Color Brightness, and fast data processing will impress even the most judgmental family members.

Get the Epson HC1080 Home Cinema 1080 3LCD 1080p Projector for $649.99 (reg. $749).

Prices subject to change.