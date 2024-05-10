Buy gold at Costco with this $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* deal

TL;DR: Get a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* when you join as a Gold Star Member and shop 24-karat gold bars and other gold-status items.

While Costco is known for its bulk grocery and household finds, you might be surprised to learn that you can strike some literal 24-karat gold bars with a membership. Don’t have one? Check out this limited-time deal.

Sign up for a Gold Star Membership ($60 per year) and get a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* to put toward your first bar of gold or other items, but don't delay--gold sells out fast. This promotion expires on May 12.

How to strike gold with a Costco Gold Star membership

Since the 1-ounce bars, made almost entirely of 24-karat gold, tend to sell out quickly, it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact price, but CNBC estimates that they typically sell for 2% above the gold spot price.

Countless Reddit forums cover tips and strategies for spotting online restocks of the gold bars, also stating that they tend to sell out within a few hours — or less — of them being added to Costco’s website.

Costco also has a 100% satisfaction guarantee on the products they sell. That means you could have some added peace of mind when making these gold-bar investments, though some product-specific limitations do apply.

You can also shop for groceries

Of course, Costco offers hundreds of other items in-store and online that you can browse, like fresh and frozen groceries, brand-name electronics, furniture, clothing, and pet supplies. You might even use your Gold Star Membership at Costco Gas Station, Costco Pharmacy, or Costco Tire Center for more savings.

This membership promotion has a 4.5-star rating from more than 110 reviews, showing just how much buyers love the added benefit of $40 to spend at Costco. Don’t miss your chance to get this benefit.

Shop literal gold or for your everyday household needs with a Gold Star Membership ($60 per year) and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* when you join through May 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

