Grab an 11-inch HP Chromebook Laptop and save nearly $200

In need of a new laptop? The refurbished HP Chromebook could be your next best purchase. With a unique computing experience enhanced by the internet, this affordable laptop will help you stay productive.

If you require a user-friendly interface for school, work, or browsing, this HP Chromebook V2W30UT is a great contender. Boasting an 11-inch display with integrated Intel HD graphics and 2GB of DDR3 RAM, you'll be able to do work, browse the web, and play all your favorite apps, podcasts, and more with ease. Its storage drive consists of a 16GB SSD to house photos, documents, and files securely. A convenient USB port and digital card reader allow for storage expansion capabilities with external drives and other accessories.

Designed to be durable while on the go, the Chromebook weighs in at 2.74 lbs. and it will fit easily into any bag, purse, or backpack while commuting or traveling. It's also great for kids' usage with its sturdy exterior. Other features include an integrated TouchPad conveniently located at the palm rest, an AC adapter, internal speakers, Bluetooth compatibility, and a 2.16 GHz Intel Celeron processor with fast and reliable performance. The HP can offer up to 8 hours of battery life, which is plenty of power for your favorite movies, shows, or weekly Zoom calls.

With extensive refurbishing protocols in place that have also passed Quality Control Testing, you can rest assured that the HP Chromebook is out-of-the-box ready and in the highest professional condition for all your laptop needs.

Regularly priced at $299, you can enjoy premium browsing without the huge price tag and without contributing to the landfill, thanks to this deal on a refurbished HP Chromebook V2W30UT 11" Laptop at just $131.99 — that's a savings of 56%.

Prices subject to change.