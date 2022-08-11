Quench your thirst for knowledge while helping students in need

While we know that continuing to acquire knowledge is good for both your brain and your mental well-being, investing in your education with any of these five bundles will also help students in need in their quest for a successful shot at schooling.

Schools across America are striving to provide quality education and are seeking increased funding in order to make a positive difference in students’ achievements. Studies have shown that beyond making school a more pleasant experience for children through food programs, increased supplies, and a better learning atmosphere, the benefits of increased funding has resulted in improved test scores, higher graduation rates, and increased earnings for students in adulthood.

So do something good for yourself, while helping others to achieve their goals with one (or more) of these learning bundles. As Cathy Calvin, former President and CEO of the United Nations once stated, “Giving is not just about making a donation. It is about making a difference.”

Stone River eLearning

Your interests are varied and your thirst for knowledge is almost insatiable. If you’re having issues deciding what topic to master next, then this eLearning bundle is for you. Stone River offers 800 courses in a wide range of topics from beginner to advanced levels. Whether for general interest, a new career, or an advancement in your current job, there are courses that will suit your needs. Together with lifetime access to all current content, you will receive unlimited free certification exams, a personal learning guide, eBooks, plus a 1-year subscription to CodeMag.

Get Stone River eLearning for $89 (reg. $11,500)

StackSkills Unlimited

PCMag states, “… StackSkills Unlimited empowers you to discover your potential.” Offering over 1,000 courses in practically every field you could dream of—marketing, finance, IT, programming, design, art, animation, writing, and so much more, this bundle can help you land that dream job, start up a side hustle, or just satisfy that itch to learn. New courses are continuously added. With lifetime access, you will have plenty of time to explore.

Get StackSkills Unlimited for $99 (reg. $1,495)

Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program

If visions of an MBA have been dancing in your head, but your bank balance has been telling you to stop dreaming, here’s a viable option that you’re going to want to consider. The Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program is going to teach you all the crucial business concepts you need to know to be successful in the field for a fraction of the cost. A satisfied customer describes it as “a phenomenal training as well as personal growth and professional development experience as well.” Lifetime access to this invaluable course can be yours.

Get Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program for $499 (reg. $1,499)

The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle

By the end of 2025, the number of active IoT devices is projected to surpass 75 billion. It only stands to reason that the number of coders needed to create the programs to make them all work will continue to increase. If this is an area that you’ve been interested in pursuing, this bundle offers lifetime access to 15 courses in NFT, JavaScript, DApp, HTML, Swift 5.5, and more. If the price doesn’t intrigue you, perhaps the $93,000 median pay in salary might.

Get The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $44.99 (reg. $3,000)

The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle

Microsoft Office is being used by over 1.2 billion people across the world. Practically every office globally uses the program to streamline its business. Whether you’re a beginner just dipping your feet into the MS waters, or an advanced user looking to increase your efficiency even further, this bundle is for you. With 63 hours of content, you will have access to a lifetime of detailed instruction of all Microsoft Suite has to offer.

Get The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $2,200)

So don’t wait any longer. For every purchase made from this selection, we’ll donate $0.50 per unit sold to a school or charity. You will receive an email asking you to vote for your favorite. When the promotion concludes, you will receive another email announcing the school/charity chosen to receive our donation. Do something good for yourself, and for others.

