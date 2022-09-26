Epson games large with latest Home Cinema 4K projector

Epson has pulled back the curtain on a new 4K projector that's been designed for gamers who are looking for "a bigger, more immersive gameplay experience." The Home Cinema 2350 is capable of throwing up to 500-diagonal-inch visuals on a wall or screen.

"Leveling up the gaming scene, the new Home Cinema 2350 offers a powerful set of features in a compact form factor, including industry leading input lag time performance, incredibly bright image and support for immersive 4Kcontent, along with an epic projected image size up to 500 inches for engaging experiences that will make players feel as though they are in world," said Epson America's Fernando Tamashiro.

The projector features Epson's own 3LCD three-chip display technology, which is reported to produce "100% of the RGB color signal for every frame," while also enabling lights-on viewing courtesy of 2,800 white/color lumens of brightness. However, unlike Optoma's latest gaming projector, the 2350 makes use of a user-replaceable ultra-high-efficiency lamp light source instead of lasers.

Epson's Home Cinema 2350 projector can throw 500-inch visuals, and promise gamers industry leading input lag performance Epson

Thanks to pixel-shifting wizardry inside, the projection engine is capable of producing 4K UHD images at 60 Hz, which gets bumped to a responsive 120 Hz at 1080p. There's support for HDR10 and HLG to bring out the detail in bright or dark scenes, multiplayer split-screen is supported too, and input latency clocks in at under 20 milliseconds (though it's not clear at which image resolution).

Elsewhere, the 2350 comes with +/-60% vertical lens shift capabilities for flexible setup convenience when installing on a coffee table or bookshelf, or mounting to a ceiling. There's cooked-in Wi-Fi to run Android TV for access to thousands of entertainment and gaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Google Assistant is on tap for voice search, there's a single HDMI port with support for ARC (Audio Return Channel) for cabling the projector up to a console, and it comes with a built-in 10-W bass-reflex mono speaker plus Bluetooth wireless audio.

Epson's latest gaming projector is available now for a suggested retail price of US$1,299.

Product page: Home Cinema 2350