Rotel launches its first integrated network streamer

Tokyo-based high-end audio brand Rotel has launched an integrated hi-fi amplifier that allows direct access to popular streaming services from the unit itself, in addition to offering wireless playback and analog connection to other hi-fi components. Just add speakers.

Wrapped in black or silver, the S14 Integrated Network Streamer features dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet for direct access to streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal and Qobuz.

Users can also tune into thousands of internet radio stations and podcasts, there's AirPlay 2 and Google Cast cooked in, plus onboard Bluetooth with support for the aptX HD codec. Control is via the unit itself or the cool aluminum remote, with album art and track info displayed on the color screen front and center.

Cabling up music sources is also possible thanks to coaxial and optical digital inputs, along with USB, and RCA for analog gear such as a turntable or tuner.

There's a 32-bit ESS Sabre digital-to-analog converter for up to 24-bit/384-kHz audio resolution via USB or 24-bit/192-kHz over SPDIF, and support for MQA and MQA Studio playback from streaming services like Tidal is included too.

At the heart of the S14 is a Class AB power amp rocking an oversized toroidal transformer for 150 watts per channel output at 4 ohms to speakers cabled to the 5-way binding posts, or 80 W continuous at 8 ohms. For private listening, a headphone jack can be found to the front.

Frequency response from the line-level inputs runs from 10 Hz to 100 kHz, while it's 10 Hz to 90 kHz from the digital section. Total harmonic distortion is reported to be less than 0.04%.

Shipping shortly, the S14 carries a suggested retail price of US$2,499.99 – making it slightly more expensive than Audiolab's Omnia system but not as expensive as NAD's M33 or Naim's Uniti Atom.

