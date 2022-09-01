X Shore announces smaller, much less pricey X Shore 1 electric boat

Swedish manufacturer X Shore's Eelex 800 electric boat is pretty nice, but like those made by the company's competitors … it ain't cheap. The new X Shore 1, however, is less than half the price of the 800, yet it still offers some decent features.

First of all, just what sort of prices are we talking about? Well, while the Eelex 800 starts at US$329,000, pricing for the X Shore 1 begins at $139,000. That's still a fair chunk of change, but much less than the cost of its stablemate.

Among other things, the X Shore 1 is smaller than the 800 (21 ft/6.4 m long vs 26 ft/7.9 m), it's slower (top speed of 35 mph or 56 km/h vs 40 mph or 65 km/h) and has a shorter range (50 miles/80 km vs 100 miles/161 km). As a result, it gets by with just a single 63-kWh lithium battery pack, as opposed to the 800's dual 60-kWh packs.

The X Shore 1 in its Top configuration X Shore

The X Shore 1 is being offered in both Open and Top configurations, the latter sporting a cantilevered roof with retractable awnings. They are claimed to tip the scales at 3,400 lb (1,542 kg) and 3,540 lb (1,606 kg), respectively. That relatively light weight is due mainly to a hull made from a blend of carbon fiber and fiberglass, along with a deck made of cork instead of the more traditional teak wood.

Both versions are propelled by a single 125-kW electric motor, which provides a cruising speed of 20 knots (23 mph or 37 km/h). The enclosed forward cabin can sleep a family of four.

The X Shore 1 measures 21 ft long by 7.3 ft wide (6.4 by 2.2 m) X Shore

Some of the X Shore 1's other features include an open transom with a built-in swim platform; a "generous" forward deck for sunbathing; integrated navigational lights in the bow rail; and a large touchscreen display. Along with the Open and Top configurations, it additionally comes in three spec packages – Utility, Performance and Premium.

The X Shore 1 can be ordered now via the company website, with first deliveries expected to begin in the second quarter of next year.

Source: X Shore

