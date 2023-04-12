© 2023 New Atlas
Minimally-invasive surgical tools pop into shape inside the body

By Ben Coxworth
April 12, 2023
One of the challenges of minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery lies in getting surgical instruments into the patient's body via a narrow catheter. Scientists have set about addressing that problem, with magnetic instruments that pop into and out of shape as needed.

The experimental MaSoChain (magnetic soft-robotic chain) system was developed at Switzerland's ETH Zurich research institute, by a team led by doctoral student Hongri Gu. He is now a postdoc at the University of Konstanz.

In a nutshell, MaSoChain incorporates 3D-printed surgical instruments made up of small rigid polymer segments linked by flexible elastic connectors. Each segment has a tiny strategically placed magnet inside. When inserted into a catheter, the components all sit end-to-end in a row, "like a string of pearls."

As the instrument is pushed out of the end of the catheter, its magnets are drawn to one another, causing it to take on the desired shape (which is wider than the catheter). Among other things, the technology has so far been used to create a grasper that can grab and move items within the body, and a three-piece steerable endoscopic camera.

In all cases, once the surgical task is complete, the instrument's components revert to their narrow string-of-pearls configuration as they're pulled back out through the catheter. The whole setup can then be sterilized and reused.

The research is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Nature Communications. You can see the MaSoChain system in morphing action, in the video below.

How to make self-folding surgical tools

Source: ETH Zurich

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

