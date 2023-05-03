Northrop Grumman's IBCS C&C defense system takes command

Northrop Grumman's Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), which combines multiple current air and missile defense command and control systems into one, has been granted initial operational capability. This means it can begin active deployment.

Modern armies depend heavily on command and control systems to coordinate operations and minimize the fog of war that often results in defeat and needless casualties. It's a concept that has grown increasingly sophisticated in recent decades, but it's also run into the law of diminishing returns as the number of different C&C systems has ballooned, forcing them to handle a wide variety of technologies from different generations.

To alleviate this, Northrop Grumman has come up with IBCS for the US Army, which takes over the duties of multiple previous C&C systems. It integrates feeds to and from sensor networks, weapon systems and land, sea, air, and space platforms to achieve Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities.

IBCS infographic Northrop Grumman

In addition to the ability to operate with all US armed services, IBCS has a modular, open-architecture design that allows it to connect with sensors and weapons that were never designed to work together, so soldiers can see and act on data encompassing the entire battlefield.

"IBCS has the leading role in the Army’s air and missile defense modernization strategy because its ability to integrate multi-domain sensors to create fire quality fused data enables the warfighter to quickly decide on the best shooter to defend against incoming threats," said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. "With its mature, proven and ready capabilities, IBCS transforms and extends the battlespace for the US and its allies."

The video below discusses IBCS.

IBCS

