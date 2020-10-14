The OnePlus 8T boasts a super-fast screen and super-quick charging

OnePlus traditionally follows up its annual flagship phone with a T variation later in the year, and so the OnePlus 8 now has its OnePlus 8T. The new handset brings with it a 6.55-inch AMOLED display running at a super-fast refresh rate of 120 Hz, and super-fast 65 W charging that can fill up the battery from zero in just 39 minutes.

This isn't a huge step up from the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro that we saw earlier in the year – in fact it's sort of in between the two, and there's no T Pro edition this time. Then again the T versions of OnePlus phones don't tend to be massive jumps forward. It has been given a slight redesign though, with the camera array shifted to the corner on the back, and the screen given a flatter finish.

The internal processor is the same Snapdragon 865 used in the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, and that's matched up with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, which can't be expanded. Sub-6GHz 5G is on board, as it was on the phone's predecessors, and while the OnePlus 8T doesn't have an IP rating, OnePlus says it will survive the odd rain shower and splash.

In terms of a headline feature, it's probably that 65W super-fast charging (officially called Warp Charge) that can fill up a dead battery to full in just 39 minutes. It works by essentially splitting the 4,500-mAh battery up into two halves that are charged separately, and it promises to end the usual reliance on overnight charging.

The OnePlus 8T goes on sale from October 23 for $749 OnePlus

While the OnePlus 8 Pro also had a 120 Hz refresh rate screen, OnePlus is promising that the display on the OnePlus 8T has been tweaked to be even better. It should certainly make scrolling and animations more fluid than ever. The screen runs at a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.

For its rear camera, the OnePlus 8T comes sporting a quad-lens 48-MP + 16-MP + 5-MP + 2-MP affair. There's no telephoto zoom, but there is an ultra wide angle mode, and as you would expect OnePlus says the array will take pictures that are better than ever compared with other OnePlus handsets.

Your color choices are Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver, and the phone comes with OxygenOS 11 (based on Android 11) out of the box. OxygenOS is one of the more impressive versions of Android out there, so we're expecting the software to be as slick and as intuitive as ever.

Unlike the mid-range OnePlus Nord, this OnePlus phone will be sold direct in the US – though only the 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage version will be available. It'll set you back a not-unreasonable US$749 from October 23, with preorders now open.

