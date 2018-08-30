Nikon makes beginner DSLR cheaper, boosts battery lifeView gallery - 10 images
A quick look at online photo sharing sites will tell you that many people use the ubiquitous smartphone to capture memories these days, but for folks who want to get a bit more serious about their photography a compact camera or DSLR will likely be on their wish lists. Nikon's new D3500 is both compact and a DSLR, making for a relatively inexpensive step up from tiny sensor phone cameras.
The D3500 replaces Nikon's D3400 from 2016, and is wrapped in a slightly smaller 4.9 x 3.9 x 2.8 in (124 x 97 x 69.5 mm) body, is able to take more shots per battery charge and comes in significantly cheaper.
It's built around the same 24.2 MP DX-format (23.5 x 15.6 mm) CMOS sensor as before, which works with the Expeed image processor to offer ISO100 - 25,600 light sensitivity, up to five frames per second continuous shooting at full resolution and 1080/60p video recording.
Though the D3400's 1,200 shot battery life was impressive, but Nikon has managed to improve on that, to 1,550 stills per charge. Unfortunately the company hasn't taken the opportunity to add Wi-Fi to its intro shooter, with only Bluetooth representing wireless connectivity for remote viewing and triggering.
Elsewhere, the D3500 has an 11-point autofocus system, a non-articulating 3-inch LCD display out back where users can learn about photography essentials with the Guide Mode, and being a DSLR you get an optical viewfinder too.
A body and AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55 mm F3.5-5.6G VR lens kit will be available next month for US$499.95, with a two lens kit adding an AF-P DX Nikkor 70-300 mm F4.5-6.3G ED lens to the pot for $849.95.
