GoPro unveils 5K, dual-screened, hyper-smooth Hero9 Black

When it comes to actioncams, the name that everyone knows is GoPro. The company has just announced its latest model, the Hero9 Black, which is promised to be sharper, smoother and "screenier" than any of its predecessors.

First of all, there's the video resolution. The Hero9 Black can shoot at up to 5K/30fps, although it's still also capable of 4K/60fps and lower. 8x slow motion is now possible, plus the camera's still photos are sharper than ever, maxing out at a resolution of 20 megapixels.

The previous model's digital video stabilization system is back, but it's now in its third and smoother-than-ever incarnation, called HyperSmooth 3.0. Among this version's new features is the ability to automatically maintain a straight horizon, no matter how much the camera itself jiggles from side to side.

And there's now a second LCD screen. Along with the usual 2.27-inch one on the back, there's a 1.4-inch screen on the front, allowing vloggers and whatnot to set up their selfie shots before recording.

The GoPro Hero9 Black is waterproof to 33 ft (10 m) GoPro

Some of the Hero9 Black's other features include the abilities to … control it with voice prompts; remove its stock lens and replace it with a super-wide-angle model; mount optional accessories such as a shotgun mic, LED light or flip-up screen; and livestream video at 1080p/30fps. Oh yes, and it's waterproof to a depth of 33 ft (10 m), without a housing.

There are also some interesting shooting modes such as HindSight, in which footage is constantly being buffered in a loop – if something cool happens, you just press Record, and the previous 30 seconds of action are saved to the memory card. Users can also schedule a time to start recording, set the duration of a recording, shoot time-lapse video, plus there's the usual boost mode for shooting a bunch of stills all at once. These features are accessed via the GoPro app on a Wi-Fi- or Bluetooth-connected iOS or Android smartphone.

There's no word on total battery life, although whatever it is, it's now 30 percent longer than before.

The GoPro Hero9 Black is available now via the link below, priced at US$449.99. You can see footage shot with it, in the following video.

Source: GoPro