In 2016, Caltech astronomers Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin put forward the idea that there was a large, as-yet-undiscovered planet orbiting the Sun far beyond Pluto. The team had noticed that six Kuiper Belt objects in particular had strange orbits – they were all tilted 30 degrees off-kilter from the plane of the eight known planets, and were clustered together. Computer simulations suggested that this formation could come about as a result of the gravity of an unknown planet tugging on them from the shadows.