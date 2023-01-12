Early 2023 New Year Deals and Documentary Hero Recruiting from BLUETTI

BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, will throw a themed promotion called “The Sun Shines Wherever You Go” from January 10th to 26th, 2023, to celebrate the new year and Australia Day. Besides, it is holding an open call for “BLUETTI Heroes” among its global users to make documentaries.

BLUETTI Hero Recruitment

In the new "BLUETTI Heroes" program, all BLUETTI users can apply to become a BLUETTI Hero. About 15 applicants will be chosen to take part in the documentary filming and then can pick any BLUETTI products priced at $1000 as a gift.

Anyone who loves road trip, camping, RV living or need backup power for outages and other occasions is warmly welcome to join the program and share its own story.

Click to apply: https://www.bluettipower.com.au/pages/bluetti-heroes

EB55 Portable Power Station

Starts at $799 (was $999 ), Save $200.

It is rated at 537 watt-hours and can put out 700 watts continuously, enough to power many appliances such as phones, laptops, mini-fridges, fans, small electric grills. It offers 11 outlets, including a wireless pad on top. For recharging, it can accept up to 400 watts of input power using dual AC chargers or a combination of AC and solar. At the maximum input, it can be topped up in two hours. Paired with solar panels, it provides clean and free energy anywhere, ideal for camping, hiking, beach BBQs and outdoor parties.

AC300+B300-Modular Power backup system

AC300+B300 Starts at $5199 (was $5999), Save $800.

AC300+B300+3*PV200 Starts at $7299 (was $8489), Save $1190.

With a modular approach, AC300&B300 combo allows for easy upgrade to a whole house power system to every need, max at 12,288Wh. The AC300 inverter can power all regular home appliance at ease with up to 3,000W continuous output and a 6,000W surge capability. Two separate MPPT controllers inside give the unit a max of 2,400W solar input and the flexibility to use two different solar arrays. Its recharging rate can even top at 5,400W if combining wall adapter and solar panel. The combo also support all-day UPS to prevent blackouts.

AC200MAX All-in-one Power Beast

AC200MAX+B230 Starts at $4499(was $5199), Save $700

AC200MAX+3*PV200 Starts at $4699(was $5689), Save $990

A successor to the AC200P, the AC200 Max ramps up the technology and offers expandability options through extra battery modules, such as two B230 to 6,144Wh, and two B300 to 8,192Wh. Even if standalone, it has 2,048Wh power in its belly and can deliver 2,200W power for multiple devices via its 14 outlets, along with two wireless charging pads on the top. There are seven ways to top up the all-in-one power beast, either with 500W adapter, 900W solar panel, lead acid battery, car, or combined dual charging, like 1400W AC and solar input.

EP500 Home Emergency Power Backup

EP500 Starts at $5999(was $6999), Save$1000

EP500+3*PV350 Starts at $10396(was $10896), Save$1397

It features a 5,100Wh capacity and a 2,000W inverter, 16 outlets, great for home emergencies, off-grid cabins, RVs, boats and camper vans etc. For easy mobility, it’s equipped with four smooth and solid wheels on the bottom. With several charging methods, the large battery can be fully charged in few hours. Combine solar and AC charging to input up to 1800W, which recharges the EP500 in just 3.3 hours. It also supports 24/7 UPS to protect essential loads from outages.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/

