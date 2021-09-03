Nordic D'Luxx Pro is an elegant planter, lantern and speaker in one

All too often you have to choose between style, practicality and durability, but the Nordic D’Luxx Pro gives you all three in one package. It’s a planter, a lantern, and a Bluetooth speaker all wrapped in one elegant and sturdy package that will set any mood for decades to come.

The story begins with a frustration that many of us can relate to. Nordic D’Luxx founder Claus Brøndum Henriksen was sick of having to replace planters in his yard every few years, as they succumbed to the scalding summer days and freezing winter nights. So he set out to create pots that were built to last – and had a few high-tech tricks up their sleeve as well.

That’s how the Nordic D’Luxx Pro was born. These pots exude classic Scandinavian style, pairing well with any plant in any part of your home – or, fill it with ice and chill a nice bottle of champagne. Whatever you do with it, don’t let that beauty fool you: the D’Luxx Pro is tough too, standing up to the Sun or snow, down to -20 °C (-4 °F), and with a water resistance rating of IP65 they won’t be bothered by the rain either.

And that’s when they’re just being planters – the D’Luxx Pro can do so much more. It’s also a lantern, lighting up in a soft glow in millions of colors across several different modes, including Light Therapy, Sunrise, Breathing or Candle Light.

This visual ambience is complemented by audio, as the D’Luxx Pro doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. More than 10 of them can be connected together to create an immersive experience of sound and light, indoors or outdoors. The color and sound settings can be controlled through a smartphone app.

The D’Luxx Pro comes in four different sizes, from the small tabletop lantern to the extra large planter perfect for the biggest plant you can find. You’ll get up to six hours of music, or 15 hours of light, out of each charge.

All together, the D’Luxx Pro range is exactly what you need to create just the right ambience for any occasion – from a relaxed night in the bath, to an intimate dinner for two, or a beach party for everyone.

Check it out in action in the video below, then head here to grab one for yourself!