Revolutionary AIRO.Life Be Free Phone gets you a smartphone and data plan for free

Everyone has a cell phone these days. We've gotten rid of landlines in our homes and switched to an easier alternative. But there is one thing that consumers don’t love: The price tag. Smartphones today are so expensive. Take the new iPhone 11 Pro Max for example, which retails for over $1,000 ... and that's before taxes. Then comes the data plan. A data plan runs at about $20 a month and the average cell phone bill is almost $100. Think of all the money that could be saved if there was an alternative to the traditional cell phone ownership.

Well, that's where AIRO.Life Be Free Phone comes in. As the world’s only free flagship smartphone and data plan, AIRO.Life is a revolutionary offering. Back the campaign on Indiegogo and the phone will be shipped in May of 2020. That’s it. AIRO.Life allows customers to get a free phone and use it for free, with just a thin layer of content and ads at the top of the screen. Sounds like a great trade for never having to pay a phone bill again.

The quality AIRO.Life Be Free Phone gives you the latest Android experience (Android 9) packed with all of the best features and apps that people love. The phone has a huge 6.3 inch display with resolution of 409 ppi, an amazing 16 MP rear camera with phase detection auto focus and a 5 MP front facing camera. What about battery life? They’ve got it covered. The 4,800 mAh battery is designed to last all day long, plus there's a fingerprint sensor for keeping things secure and simple. Each phone has 128 GB of internal storage with a card slot for up to 256 GB more. You'll never run out of space.

Everything was thought of when designing the AIRO.Life smartphone. Not only will consumers be able to enjoy a phone that has all of the features people want but there is now an option to bring access to information to people for education that may not have been available otherwise. Fifty percent of profits will go to carbon and methane offset, humanitarian, and other environmental projects.

AIRO.Life is truly an amazing company with our environment and the the populations best interest in mind. Those who want to be free of their wireless bill while helping improve our planet can head over to their campaign page here.