S.Light makes you visible and safe when stopped on the roadside

Having to stop on the side of the road, whether it be due to engine trouble, running out of gas, a fender bender or to change a tire, isn't just inconvenient – it can be downright dangerous. That's why maximizing your visibility is so important and can be a literal life-saver. The "Safe. Secure. Signal Light," or S.Light for short, is an advanced emergency situation warning light that ensures approaching vehicles can see you more than 200 yards away.

The S.Light is super quick and easy to set up, simply attaching to a vehicle with a strong magnet. That means it can be placed on the trunk or the side of a car, bus or truck with no hassle. Although the magnet is strong enough to securely attach to the vehicle, it's still gentle enough that it won't scratch the paint job. Meanwhile, its flexible pole makes it easy to adjust the angle to ensure the highest visibility to approaching traffic.

The S.Light can display multiple messages

The S.Light measures only 3.5 x 3.9 x 19.7 inches (88 x 100 x 500 mm) when not in use, so it won't take up much space in your car, when activated the warning light message it emits is about 2 feet (60 cm) in diameter. This is because the S.Light features a rotating LED display that not only produces a high-intensity light, but also allows different messages or symbols to be projected at the push of a button. Depending on the situation, users can select from SOS, HELP, the warning triangle and the arrow symbol.

And since we all know it's more than likely to be raining when you break down or get a flat tire, and making yourself seen in such conditions is more important than ever, the entire S.Light is waterproof. It's also powered by three AAA batteries, which will keep the S.Light spinning for over two hours.

For bright daytime conditions that might make the spinning LEDs more difficult to read, the S.Light also comes with a reflective warning triangle that can be attached to the S.Light's flexible pole. This can also be seen from 200 yards (180 m) away and folds down small for easy storage.

Whether you're on the road or stopped on the side of it, safety is always of upmost concern, which is why the S.Light is a vital addition to any vehicle.

