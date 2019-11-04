SLIPPY reusable drink cozy protects hands ... and the ocean

Plastic waste is a major problem. According to the Ocean Conservancy, a staggering 8 million metric pounds of the stuff gets into our oceans each year, and plastic has been found in 60% of seagulls and 100% of sea turtles. How we choose to handle plastic on land will help reduce this waste and pollution of our marine environment. At the same time, Americans use enough cardboard coffee sleeves to cover the entire state of Texas every single year. So what if you could held reduce plastic waste and find a sustainable alternative for a cardboard coffee sleeves at the same time?

Slippy does just that. Zach Craine, an entrepreneur and ocean enthusiast out of North Carolina, has created the perfect solution for keeping our drinks hot or cold and hands safe while helping clean up the ocean. Slippy is a reusable yarn sleeve. Each is made from one plastic bottle that has been pulled from the ocean.

Here is how it works, plastic bottles get collected from costal areas that might not have the best waste management. They are then shipped to a Carolina factory where they are transformed into Slippies. The manufacturing of Slippy uses 73% less water, 67% less energy and 55% less chemicals than that of traditional yarn manufacturing. Slippy is the only product that uses 100% ocean bound plastic.

For $5 including shipping, you get a reusable Cozy made from 1 plastic bottle collected off the coast Freaker USA

There are several different designs which means there is something out there for everyone. With the help of the Freaker Team who makes Slippy, they have been in the business since 2011 and have since been featured on shows such as Shark Tank. These guys know exactly what they are doing. They are passionate about providing consumers with a quality product that will help improve the state of our environment.

What are you waiting for? Head over to their Kickstarter page here to help protect your hands, drinks and the ocean.