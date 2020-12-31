Beta Technologies
Vermont-based electric VTOL manufacturer. BEta's ARIA is a transitioning eVTOL with four vertical props, a wing and a pusher prop for horizontal flight. It claims impressive range and speed figures, and is expected to be in production by 2024 in two variants: a 5-seat air taxi, and a single-seat cargo version.
UPS has signed a deal to buy up to 150 eVTOL aircraft from Vermont's Beta Technologies, and is expecting to begin using them for time-sensitive zero-emissions deliveries in certain markets in 2024, taking off and landing on-site at UPS depots.