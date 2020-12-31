© 2021 New Atlas

H2Pro

Israeli company backed by investments from Bill Gates, Hyundai, Sumimoto and others. H2Pro is working to commercialize hydrogen production technology developed at the Israel Institute of Technology. The 2-step E-TAC water splitting system vastly cuts down on efficiency losses in traditional electrolysis, taking efficiency from ~70% up to around ~95%, and the design of the system is safer and cheaper to build, run and maintain than traditional designs. H2Pro has promised US$2/kg green hydrogen production by 2023, and US$1/kg by 2030. If it succeeds, that would be a revolutionary drop in price, making clean H2 cost-competitive with both dirty H2 some 20 years ahead of current projections and even competing strongly against fossil fuels in many applications.