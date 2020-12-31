H2Pro
Israeli company backed by investments from Bill Gates, Hyundai, Sumimoto and others. H2Pro is working to commercialize hydrogen production technology developed at the Israel Institute of Technology. The 2-step E-TAC water splitting system vastly cuts down on efficiency losses in traditional electrolysis, taking efficiency from ~70% up to around ~95%, and the design of the system is safer and cheaper to build, run and maintain than traditional designs. H2Pro has promised US$2/kg green hydrogen production by 2023, and US$1/kg by 2030. If it succeeds, that would be a revolutionary drop in price, making clean H2 cost-competitive with both dirty H2 some 20 years ahead of current projections and even competing strongly against fossil fuels in many applications.
