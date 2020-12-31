NFT (Non-fungible token)
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are unforgeable digital certificates of ownership and authenticity that record the item's provenance, from the original owner, through every subsequent set of hands up to the current owner.
A Steve Jobs’ job application from 1973 has sold for the fourth time in as many years, fetching $343,000 last week. The remarkable aspect of this sale is that both the physical A4 application and a NFT of the printed page were offered separately.
Continuing the wave of extraordinary digital art sales manifested by new blockchain-based NFT technology, an artwork co-created by the famous humanoid robot Sophia has now sold for just under US$700,000.
A digital artist called "Beeple" is now one of the top three most valuable artists alive – in any medium – after he sold a JPG file of his work for US$69,346,250. Welcome to the crazy world of NFTs, and the internet's latest wild gold rush.