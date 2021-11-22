© 2021 New Atlas
Retro-cool interactive visualizer offered for sale as a physical NFT

By Paul Ridden
November 22, 2021
Retro-cool interactive visuali...
The production run for the synth#boi interactive sculpture is limited to 10 units, which are all being sold as physical NFTs
Each of the 10 synth#boi units from Love Hultén and Lirona are individually numbered
Sounds a produced using a 25-key MIDI keyboard, with synth parameters adjusted using three colored knobs on the synth#boi's base
Sounds are output at the rear of the monitor, while the MIDI keyboard plugs into the base's USB Type-A port
Notes played on the MIDI keyboard trigger colored patterns to appear onscreen
For his latest delightfully retro project, Swedish designer Love Hultén has collaborated with digital artist Lirona for an interactive synthesizer called the synth#boi that's not only limited to just 10 units, but is being offered for sale as a physical NFT.

The heady mix of retro styles, arty design and technology is a kind of trademark of Love Hultén, and we've featured quite a bit of his work in the past – from gorgeous gaming creations to wood-encased computers and nightmarish oddities to smooth-sounding synths. As its name suggests, the synth#boi falls into the lattermost category of creations.

The project is a collaborative effort between Hultén and New York-based artist Liron Eldar-Ashkenazi, and unlike much of Hultén's work this one is actually being offered for sale as a physical Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on dissrup.com from today. Only 10 synth#boi Phygitals are being made and each will be individually numbered.

The interactive sculpture is made up of three stone gray modules. There's a human-like outline in the center of the circular screen of the 15-inch monitor module mounted to the blocky base, which is home to a S-Engine MkII sound module and NUC i5 computer with TouchDesigner. Synth parameters are controlled using red, green and purple knobs, and a 25-key MIDI keyboard unit plugs into the base via USB.

Notes played on the MIDI keyboard trigger colored patterns to appear onscreen
As synth/percussion/piano sounds are produced out of speakers to the rear of the monitor, colored patterns are triggered inside a special version of Lirona's vaguely humanoid #boiz collection.

As you can see from the demo video below, the audiovisual result has a first generation Star Trek kind of vibe to it and looks to include a good variety of sonic possibilities.

synth#boi - interactive visualizer

Source: Love Hultén

