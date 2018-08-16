If you're short of space or just don't want a monster gaming rig dominating your room, small form factor computers can help. Maybe. Not all members of this growing family can handle modern PC games, but Intel says its latest NUC mini-PCs can do just that, with an 8th Generation Core processor and AMD graphics making it possible to run 1080p games such as League of Legends, Team Fortress 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.