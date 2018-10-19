What the xArm is put to work doing will depend on which of the three models is chosen. The xArm 5 Lite is the entry-level robot, with five joints, a 2 kg (4.4 lb) payload, and a specialty in pick-n-place tasks. The xArm 6 is the next step up, with a payload of up to 5 kg (11 lb), and six joints that give it more flexibility. And the top dog is the xArm 7, with a 3.5 kg (7.7 lb) payload, seven joints (seeing the pattern here?) and flexibility that UFactory says is on-par with a human arm.