Turkish shipyard Numarine has recently launched its very first 32-m (105-ft) explorer yacht. The 32XP features an efficient displacement steel hull, and was specifically built to drastically reduce noise and vibration. It is powered by two 2,100 hp (1,566-kW) Caterpillar engines, giving it the ability to travel up to 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 km, 3,452 mi) without refueling, cruise at 9 knots, and reach a maximum speed of 14 knots.

"In designing the 32XP, Numarine paid considerable attention, with the assistance of its longstanding partner Silent Line, to the elimination and reduction of all noise and vibration sources," Numarine's PR representative, Alexander Razinkov tells New Atlas. "She has efficient hull, extensive space on board, amazing innovative exterior lines and she has a displacement of just under 300GT, the maximum limit for its category."

The yacht posses a uniquely modern and luxury interior design for a ship of its size, with loads of living and storage space ideal for long journeys. The 32-m-long vessel was purpose-built to create an innovative luxury explorer yacht that would meet the owner's desire to travel frequently and for long intervals to varied and remote destinations.

"The owner plans to travel extensively that's why he commissioned this yacht," says Razinkov. "She is dedicated to travel a lot and she's very comfortable to travel on board. There are so many amenities usually found on board much larger yachts."

The luxury vessel is sure to impress with its 330 sq m (3,552 sq ft) of living sapce. The 32XP features a comfortable cockpit with 64-sq m (689-sq ft) entertaining area, outdoor sunbed and sofa lounge. There is a 48-sq m (516-sq ft) dining area, large lobby, a separate gym located starboard side and a forward master cabin complete with separate his and hers bathrooms with a large central shower. Complete with a large designer kitchen, lower deck crew quarters, a further four guests cabins all with private bathrooms and ample living space, the yacht can accommodate 12 passengers and five crew.

The upper deck boasts a spectacular owner's cabin, featuring a 40-sq m (430-sq ft) lounge area, walk-in wardrobes and a designer bathroom. The large upper deck also features an outdoor living area, 9-m (29.5-ft) RIB tender and two jet-skis. Furthermore, the explorer yacht features a standout flybridge with a 60-sq m (646-sq ft) outdoor entertaining zone, a full bar, sundeck, dining area and lounge seating.

"The yacht is beautiful overall and she is so elegant and multi-dimensional," says Razinkov. "It's very efficient and has a ton of space on board, it's huge for a 32-meter yacht. Plus she has passed DNV Class 1 Comfort Class Requirements, which are very strict. It means she's very comfortable. Standout features are definitely the extensive sundeck, giant external space and even enough room for a 9-m tender on board, which is quite impressive."

32XP Specifications

Length Overall 32.5 m

Length on the Waterline 30.69 m

Beam (molded) 8.00 m

Draft (100% load) 2.1 m

Displacement full load 234 tonnes

International Tonnage under 300 GT

Passengers 12 (6 cabins)

Crew 5 (3 cabins on lower deck)

Max speed (50% fuel & 25% water) 14 knots

Cruising speed 12 knots

Range 3000 nm at 9 knots

Fuel oil tankage 26.000 lt.

Fresh water tankage 3.500 lt.

Oily water tank 500 lt

Black water tankage 2.000 lt.

Grey water tankage 2.000 lt.

Gasoline tankage 150 lt.

Engines 2 x CAT C18 Acert C 715bhp @2100rpm

Generators: 2 x 60 kW @1500 rpm, 220/400V three phase, 1 x 22 kW @ 1500 rpm, 220/400V three phase

Hull Material: Steel

Superstructure: FRP Composite Classification RINA: HULL ● MACH Y Unrestricted Navigation C for navigation without restrictions relating to recreational craft and for private use.

With a base price of €8.4 million (a little over US$10 million), unfortunately only a few will be able to enjoy the various amenities of the 32XP. The rest of us will have to imagine.

Source: Numarine

