Alta Motors flirts with road-legal electric Street Tracker

The Street Tracker is an electric flat track concept bike that could soon transform to a very tasty commuter by Alta Motors (Credit: Alta Motors )

Just a few months since its first motorcycle, the Redshift, became available to the US market, Alta Motors is set to roll out a new concept model. Inspired by flat track machines, the Street Tracker is conceived as a road-legal battery-powered motorcycle built around the Redshift platform.







Californian startup Alta Motors spent six years setting up a production facility, organizing a dealer network, and developing its first model from the ground up ahead of its market launch in 2016. The Redshift is a lightweight electric off-road motorcycle available in a motocross (MX) and a street-legal supermoto (SM) version.

The American company builds the motorcycle's engine, frame and battery cases in-house, as well as all the electronic gear tasked with controlling the motor's 40 hp (29.8 kW) power and 122 lb-ft (165 Nm) torque output. These are complemented by equipment outsourced from industry leading brands, like WP suspensions and Brembo brakes.

The Redshift enjoyed a breakout debut year with a national-level EnduroCross race win in September, topping off an exciting racing season with the runner-up spot of the EnduroCross Vet class with seasoned rider Kurt Nicoll at the handlebars of the Redshift MX – then made more headlines last October with Josh Hill's first round win at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm event.

Now Alta Motors has announced it will unveil its new Street Tracker concept model during the closing weekend of the One Moto Show in Portland, USA, on February 10-12 .

With a single photo of the new bike released in its Facebook page, and in anticipation of the full specs' release, Alta Motors suggests that the Street Tracker will use the standard Redshift frame and engine combo. Although there are no specific production plans, Alta doesn't seem to shy away from the idea when replying to comments in its Facebook page.