Last year, Italian newcomer Evo Yachts launched to some quick renown with its innovative Evo 43 semi shape-shifter. The boat's claim to fame is an expandable deck that grows into a roomy platform for fun in the sun, shrinking back to profile when it's time to motor full speed ahead. The 43 was a tough act to follow, but Evo has risen to the challenge with the new Evo WA, which features the same style of extendable deck coupled with a more open, walkable layout.



"WA!" doesn't sound like the most dignified name in the yachting business, but it stands for Walk Around, a succinct description of what the new 43-foot (13-m) boat is all about. Borrowing from the world of fishing boats, the WA features a centralized helm station with aisles on either side, allowing occupants to easily wander from bow to stern.

Just like the original 43, the WA features the "XTension" system. At the push of an iPad touchscreen, the stern bulkheads push out to sea, opening up 269 sq ft (25 sq m) of deck space good for sunbathing, lounging, partying or whatever else those who can afford a yacht do out on the water. The electrohydraulic transformation happens in under 30 seconds, and Evo explains that the system allows its 43-footers to carry a deck as large as boats twice their size.

Evo offers myriad options to help customers make that big 269-sq-ft sea terrace – and the entire WA – their own. As on the 43, an available rotating stern "Transformer" serves as a diving platform, gangway, bathing ladder or tender lift, depending upon position. Other options include a retractable table, chaise lounges, cushions that become both benches and floating pads, and a concealable cooking area with an induction stove, teppanyaki griddle or BBQ grill.

The WA is powered by dual 435-hp Volvo Penta engines that push it to a top speed of 40 knots (74 km/h) and a cruising speed of 32 knots (59 km/h). The 264-US gal (1,000 L) fuel tank supports a range of around 300 nautical miles (556 km). The yacht can accommodate up to 12 people and has two cabins and one bathroom.

Evo announced the WA this week ahead of an official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Source: Evo Yachts