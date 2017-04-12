Oculus Medium – a VR sculpting app for modeling 3D objects – has a few new tricks up its sleeve

Oculus is making good on promises to continually improve Medium, its VR sculpting tool, based on user feedback. Its first update debuts today with some significant improvements, such as the the ability to use reference images in your creative process.

According to Oculus, reference images were one of Medium's most-requested features. Medium now includes a standard reference image collection that includes basic shapes, anatomy, guides and stickers, to help inform your drawing and sculpting. You can also import your own images.

Other updates include a redesigned home screen, which gives you easier access to projects from your favorite artists, along with better file browsing and new in-VR tutorials (including some that guide you through the new features). The Smooth Tool has been given adjustable intensity, and there are also new stamp collections. Additionally, a mesh reduction option has been added, along with the ability to take videos of your sculpts without leaving VR.

Oculus Medium is available for US$29.99 through the Oculus Store. It requires a Rift headset, Touch controllers and a compatible PC.