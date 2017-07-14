If you've been to the Caribbean or various other tropical vacation spots, then chances are you've seen a Mini Moke. Built from 1964 to 1993 in several parts of the world (and recently resurrected as an electric car), the diminutive open-top vehicle was made mainly from Mini parts, and is still popular for use as a beach buggy. Now, French vehicle-design company Lazareth is offering a Moke replica that's amphibious.

The 4WD vehicle is powered by a 400cc 4-valve engine, which takes it up to a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) on land. Drive it into the water, and its integrated propeller can take over from the wheels within a matter of seconds, delivering an aquatic top speed of 7 knots (13 km/h or 8 mph).

It has an aluminum body filled with closed-cell foam, which both allows it to float and keeps it from rusting.

Should you want one, you'll have to contact the company, as they're being made to order. If you're content to just gawk, the vehicle can be seen in all its amphibious glory, in the video below.

Source: Lazareth