Housing lets the iPhone 7 explore the seven seas

Although the iPhone 7 may be water-resistant, you still shouldn't use it for underwater photography – at least, not unless it's in a watertight housing. That's where the LenzO comes in. Designed for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, it lets the phone be safely submerged as deep as 100 meters (330 ft), plus it offers some other unique features.

Made by Montreal-based ValsTech, the housing's main body is machined from solid aluminum, and has a hard anodized ceramic coating.

Users view the screen through a clear acrylic panel, while a distortion-free domed lens lines up with the phone's main camera. Within that lens are two side-by-side colored filters – one red and one magenta – which can be swivelled over the camera to compensate for the blue or green tint that occurs at depth.

Another interesting feature is the two steel swing arms actuators, which allow users to access all of the usual camera functions on the phone's touchscreen. This means that the regular camera app is all that's needed – by contrast, some similar products require the use of a housing-specific app.

Additionally, an included lanyard helps keep the rig from getting away, while top and bottom tripod mounts allow accessories such as lights or handles to be added.

If you're interested in getting a LenzO of your own, it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Pledges start at US$229, which will get you an iPhone 7 model if everything works out. The planned retail price is $395.