Lyft is making a habit of teaming up with big names, as it explores new ways of moving people around. The latest is Disney Parks, which has today announced an on-demand mobility service that will ferry visitors around resorts in Lyft's so-called Minnie Vans.

The Minnie Van service will see specially decorated vehicles pick up visitors at Disney's Boardwalk Resort and Yacht & Beach Club Resorts in Orlando Florida, who can hail their rides from the Lyft smartphone app starting today.

The drivers will be dressed as Disney cast members and carry the visitors to any destination within the park. The cars will be capable of carrying six passengers, and sport two seats that can accommodate children.

The folks at Lyft have been quite vocal in their push towards self-driving cars. The company has teamed up with Jaguar Land Rover and General Motors to that effect, and co-founder John Zimmer said last year that the majority of Lyft's rides will be delivered by autonomous vehicles within five years.

While the Minnie Vans will be operated by human drivers, these kinds of closed-off environments away from public roads are providing testbeds for autonomous vehicle technologies around the world.

The Olli self-driving bus being tested on private grounds at Local Motors is one example of this, as is the EZ10 under trial at a park in Singapore. So perhaps before long Disney's Minnie Vans will follow suit.

Sources: Lyft, Disney