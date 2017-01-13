Nintendo Switch pricing and details revealed

Last October, Nintendo introduced its new console in a trailer that revealed it would be called the Switch and confirmed rumors it would be a hybrid device aimed at both home and portable gaming. But further details were scant, until today when Nintendo revealed specs, pricing and release details at a press event in Tokyo.







Nintendo has always managed to price itself under competitor offerings from Sony and Microsoft, but this time around things are a bit different, with the entry-level Switch set to retail at US$300 in the US and £279.99 in the UK when it goes on sale worldwide on March 3. That makes it more expensive than what the PS4 and Xbox One are currently retailing for in the US.

The entry-level package will come with the Switch console, Switch dock, two Joy-Con controllers (one for each hand) including wrist straps, and a grip that combines the two Joy-Cons in a traditional controller form factor. Additional a set of Joy-Con controllers (L & R) will retail for $80, while if you lose one, individual controllers (L or R) will sell for $50. A more traditional Switch Pro controller will also be available separately for $70.

Nintendo is claiming battery life "can last more than six hours" but will obviously vary depending on usage, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild chewing through a single charge in about three hours. The console will also come with 32 GB of internal memory, which can be expanded via microSCXC cards, and pack a 6.2-inch capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1280 x 720.

Falling into line with its two major rivals, Nintendo will also launch its own subscription online service for the Switch. Details are still scant, but Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima said the service would run as a free trial after the console's launch before becoming a paid service from (Northern Hemisphere) fall, 2017.

Nintendo also revealed the Switch will not be region locked and would charge via USB-C, which is a welcome change from the proprietary charging ports found on recent Nintendo portable consoles.

In terms of titles headed to the new console, Nintendo has confirmed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2, while FIFA will make a return to a Nintendo console and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be a launch title. A party game called 1-2-Switch was also revealed as the Switch's first exclusive title, while ARMS is a motion-controlled boxing game with a focus on competitive local multiplayer. Over 80 third party games are also in development for the console.

Nintendo's full presentation can be viewed below.