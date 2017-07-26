Futuristically enough, there are now several one-wheeled self-balancing scooters in various stages of production. That said, not all of them are available for purchase just yet, so the announcement of a new one – which may beat its competitors to the marketplace – is still something to take note of. In the case of the electric Uno Bolt, it also features what is claimed to be "the quickest responding gyroscope to be put into a one-wheel machine."

Not to be confused with the Uno reconfigurable motorcycle, the Uno Bolt is actually more similar to the Rhyno one-wheeler.

Its 1,000-watt motor is powered by a removable 60-volt/4.4-Ah lithium battery, that can be fully recharged in 45 minutes. One charge takes the rider approximately 25 miles (40 km) at a top speed of 22 mph (35 km/h).

The vehicle weighs in at 45 lb (20 kg), and can carry a maximum payload of 280 lb (127 kg). Riders just lean forward to move ahead, lean back to slow down, and pull the brake lever to stop – that lever is also used to go in reverse.

Some of the scooter's other features include dual tail lights and a 1,000-lumen headlight, an electric horn, a built-in parking stand (the thing that extends out from the back of the seat), gripped footrests that can be folded in for storage, and an 18 by 10-inch tire that can reportedly handle light off-road duty.

If you're interested in getting a Uno Bolt of your own, it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$999 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The estimated retail price is $1,499.

The scooter can be seen in action, in the video below.

Sources: Uno Bolt, Kickstarter