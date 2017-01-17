Urban Craftsman tiny house offers luxurious living in a little package

The recently-completed Urban Craftsman is up for sale for US$72,000 (Credit: Handcrafted Movement )

Handcrafted Movement clearly put a lot of time and effort into trying to give the Urban Craftsman the kind of high-end feel you don't typically get from a tiny house. For example, some 80 hours were spent on milling, installing and waxing the oak herringbone floor alone, while the rest of the home sees a similar attempt to imbue a sense of high quality craftsmanship.







The Urban Craftsman sits on a 26 ft (4.87 m) double-axle trailer and comprises a total of 290 sq ft (27 sq m) of usable floorspace. The exterior is a pretty typical looking tiny house, clad in board & batten siding with Pacific Red Cedar accenting. It's topped by a seam metal roof.

The interior features the aforementioned herringbone floor, reclaimed oak timber, solid oak butcher block countertops, wall paneling, and copper and bronze hardware.

Inside, there's a small lounge with a couch, electric fireplace and a wall-mounted TV. Next to this lies a kitchen and dining area which includes a Belfast sink that angles away from the wall and a propane-powered four-burner range cooker with a hood fan that has integrated storage. An energy-efficient refrigerator is integrated into the stairs and the dining area includes bar stools.

The bathroom includes a 5 ft (1.5 m)-long freestanding bathtub with shower head and curtain, low-flow toilet, and storage space.

The Urban Craftsman includes two lofts. The main one serves as a bedroom loft and is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It includes a queen-size bed and an operable skylight. The secondary loft is intended for storage and can be accessed with a ladder.

LED lighting is installed throughout the tiny house and it gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. Hot water is provided by a tankless propane-powered hot water heater.