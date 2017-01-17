Urban Craftsman tiny house offers luxurious living in a little package
Handcrafted Movement clearly put a lot of time and effort into trying to give the Urban Craftsman the kind of high-end feel you don't typically get from a tiny house. For example, some 80 hours were spent on milling, installing and waxing the oak herringbone floor alone, while the rest of the home sees a similar attempt to imbue a sense of high quality craftsmanship.
The Urban Craftsman sits on a 26 ft (4.87 m) double-axle trailer and comprises a total of 290 sq ft (27 sq m) of usable floorspace. The exterior is a pretty typical looking tiny house, clad in board & batten siding with Pacific Red Cedar accenting. It's topped by a seam metal roof.
The interior features the aforementioned herringbone floor, reclaimed oak timber, solid oak butcher block countertops, wall paneling, and copper and bronze hardware.
Inside, there's a small lounge with a couch, electric fireplace and a wall-mounted TV. Next to this lies a kitchen and dining area which includes a Belfast sink that angles away from the wall and a propane-powered four-burner range cooker with a hood fan that has integrated storage. An energy-efficient refrigerator is integrated into the stairs and the dining area includes bar stools.
The bathroom includes a 5 ft (1.5 m)-long freestanding bathtub with shower head and curtain, low-flow toilet, and storage space.
The Urban Craftsman includes two lofts. The main one serves as a bedroom loft and is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It includes a queen-size bed and an operable skylight. The secondary loft is intended for storage and can be accessed with a ladder.
LED lighting is installed throughout the tiny house and it gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. Hot water is provided by a tankless propane-powered hot water heater.
Naturally, you pay a premium for the high quality materials and hours spent on this build and it's currently up for sale for US$72,000. While certainly not cheap, it's priced less than other luxury tiny homes we've covered, like the Alpha and Vintage Glam, for example. Everything in the photos is included in the sale, except the couch.
Source: Handcrafted Movement