Just in case you weren't aware, the United States will be experiencing a solar eclipse next week. There are plenty of ways to check it out, including using special glasses, via a pinhole projection, or even online. Now reclining in a car can be added to the list courtesy of the Volvo XC60 Panoramic Moonroof Eclipse Viewer.

Most of the time, the XC60 is an average mid-sized family SUV. Designed to closely mimic the looks of the XC90, it comes with the latest in active safety technology, including semi-autonomous Pilot Assist II cruise control and the latest blind-spot warning system. They're both features that might come in handy if you're driving distracted by a certain celestial event.

The XC60 Panoramic Moonroof Eclipse Viewer is made of material that meets the ISO international standard (12312-2) for visible, infrared and UV light. It attaches to the roof with a magnetic frame, and allows all five passengers to safely view the eclipse. Some dealers in Oregon, Idaho, Nebraska, Missouri and South Carolina will be able to fit the viewer to the 2018 XC60..

"The development of the XC60 Panoramic Moonroof Eclipse Viewer gives those in the eclipse's path a unique way to experience this historic event in both comfort and safety," says Bob Jacobs, Vice President of Marketing, Product and Brand Communications, Volvo Car USA. "For those not in the path of totality, we will live-stream the the eclipse in virtual reality and 4K high-resolution, 360 degree video."



Source: Volvo