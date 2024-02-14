© 2024 New Atlas
Micro-apartments meet community living in striking Kaktus Towers

By Bridget Borgobello
February 14, 2024
BIG's Kaktus Towers in Copenhagen boasts micro-apartments and advanced communal living
BIG's Kaktus Towers is a new paradigm in urban housing
Kaktus Towers boasts a striking cactus-like facade and a unique hexagonal core floor-plan
The Kaktus Towers stand at 80 meters high and features a unique hexagonal core layout
Each level's twist provides breathtaking vistas for residents
The skewed floor slabs add to the architectural intrigue, creating a dynamic and modern aesthetic that sets the development apart
The project will feature 495 micro-apartments, measuring 33 sq m or 52 sq m
Kaktus Towers represents a unique approach to apartment living, emphasizing the benefits of communal aspects of living
Kaktus Towers floorplan designs by BIG
Kaktus Towers floorplan designs by BIG
Architectural firm the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) is known for reshaping city skylines with its innovative designs. One of its latest projects, which is undergoing construction in central Copenhagen, does just that. Dubbed Kaktus Towers, this iconic build boasts a striking cactus-like facade and a unique hexagonal core floor-plan.

Each of the Kaktus Towers stands at 80 meters (262.5 ft) high and features a hexagonal core layout, creating an impressive visual statement against the Copenhagen skyline. The skewed floor slabs add to the architectural intrigue, creating a dynamic and modern aesthetic that sets the development apart.

The project integrates an urban IKEA store; a budget-friendly hotel; and residential apartments. Each level is twisted on its axis, not only providing unobstructed views for residents, but also a creative and economical construction approach that maximizes usable space.

Each level's twist provides breathtaking vistas for residents
Kaktus Towers represents a unique approach to apartment living, fostering a sense of community among residents that's emphasized by project's motto: "sleep in the apartment – live in the building." The buildings will feature 495 micro-apartments, measuring 33 sq m (355 sq ft) or 52 sq m (560 sq ft) and offering panoramic views of Vesterbro, central Copenhagen, and the waterfront.

Accompanying the apartments are amenities designed to enhance residents' quality of life, such as multilevel common areas, outdoor kitchens and barbecue spaces, laundry facilities, cafés, fitness centers, and party rooms. The podium level features a bustling business square, providing a lively hub for commuters emerging from the nearby Dybbølsbro rail station.

The project will feature 495 micro-apartments, measuring 33 sq m or 52 sq m
Photographer Rasmus Hjortshøj recently captured stunning images of the almost-completed Kaktus Towers, showcasing their eye-catching angular forms against Copenhagen's blue skies. The project is scheduled for completion in October this year. We'll be sure to bring you more news when construction is officially completed.

Sources: BIG, Kaktus Towers

