© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

MAD heads to the hills for massive undulating sports complex

By Adam Williams
April 24, 2020
MAD heads to the hills for mas...
The first phase of Quzhou Sports Park is expected to be completed in 2021
The first phase of Quzhou Sports Park is expected to be completed in 2021
View 10 Images
The first phase of Quzhou Sports Park is expected to be completed in 2021
1/10
The first phase of Quzhou Sports Park is expected to be completed in 2021
The Quzhou Sports Park is described by MAD as the "world's largest earth shelter building complex" and will feature a total built area of 390,000 sq m (roughly 4 million sq ft)
2/10
The Quzhou Sports Park is described by MAD as the "world's largest earth shelter building complex" and will feature a total built area of 390,000 sq m (roughly 4 million sq ft)
The Quzhou Sports Park's stadium will eventually blend into the landscape, though it's hard to imagine that from this photo ...
3/10
The Quzhou Sports Park's stadium will eventually blend into the landscape, though it's hard to imagine that from this photo ...
The Quzhou Sports Park will seat 30,000 people
4/10
The Quzhou Sports Park will seat 30,000 people
The Quzhou Sports Park's stadium will
5/10
The Quzhou Sports Park's stadium will feature a large concrete rain cover that's likened to a cloud by MAD

The Quzhou Sports Park's gymnasium's internal dome will consist of a concrete shell
6/10
The Quzhou Sports Park's gymnasium's internal dome will consist of a concrete shell
The Quzhou Sports Park's gymnasium will seat 10,000
7/10
The Quzhou Sports Park's gymnasium will seat 10,000
The Quzhou Sports Park will be illuminated by natural light from skylights and porthole-style windows cut into the facade
8/10
The Quzhou Sports Park will be illuminated by natural light from skylights and porthole-style windows cut into the facade
The Quzhou Sports Park's first phase consists of just the stadium
9/10
The Quzhou Sports Park's first phase consists of just the stadium
The Quzhou Sports Park will feature walkways on the facades, allowing visitors to walk on top of the buildings
10/10
The Quzhou Sports Park will feature walkways on the facades, allowing visitors to walk on top of the buildings
View gallery - 10 images

Rising out of the landscape like a series of undulating hills, MAD Architects' Quzhou Sports Park is a large and ambitious project in China. The mixed-use development is now well underway, with the first phase due to be completed in 2021.

Originally unveiled back in 2018, Quzhou Sports Park is described by MAD as the "world's largest earth shelter building complex" and will feature a total built area of 390,000 sq m (roughly 4 million sq ft), which consists of a stadium, a gymnasium, outdoor training grounds, a science and technology museum, and more.

The Quzhou Sports Park's stadium will eventually blend into the landscape, though it's hard to imagine that from this photo ...
The Quzhou Sports Park's stadium will eventually blend into the landscape, though it's hard to imagine that from this photo ...

The overall design of the project is informed by Quzhou being a very forested area, and with its heavily landscaped facades, visitors will be able to walk on top of the buildings themselves, as well as through the winding trails in the extensive grounds, which include cycle paths. The first phase consists of just the stadium, which is pretty large in itself and will seat 30,000 people. It will be mostly hidden beneath the ground, save for a large concrete rain cover that's likened to a cloud by MAD.

"The buildings are embedded into the ground, whereby the facade disappears into the terrain, covered by greenery so that it becomes the landscape itself," says the firm. "While contours engrave curves into the surface, some function as pedestrian walkways. Thus, the sloping facade naturally serves as a new place for citizens to engage in exercise, and offers the opportunity to 'climb' the architecture."

The Quzhou Sports Park will feature walkways on the facades, allowing visitors to walk on top of the buildings
The Quzhou Sports Park will feature walkways on the facades, allowing visitors to walk on top of the buildings

The attempt to blend architecture and nature is a theme that defines much of MAD's body of work, such as the Chaoyang Park Plaza and Yabuli Conference Centre. Details were also recently unveiled on another major project in the works from the firm, the Lucas Museum in Los Angeles.

Source: MAD Architects

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionChinaSportsMAD ArchitectsSports
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More