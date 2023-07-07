© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Ceramic walkway highlights potential beauty of 3D-printed architecture

By Adam Williams
July 07, 2023
Ceramic walkway highlights potential beauty of 3D-printed architecture
New Delft Blue's eye-catching design is inspired by the Dutch city's famous Royal Delft Blue porcelain
New Delft Blue's eye-catching design is inspired by the Dutch city's famous Royal Delft Blue porcelain
View 7 Images
New Delft Blue's eye-catching design is inspired by the Dutch city's famous Royal Delft Blue porcelain
1/7
New Delft Blue's eye-catching design is inspired by the Dutch city's famous Royal Delft Blue porcelain
New Delft Blue consists of approximately 3,000 individual tiles, each of which took around 15 minutes to 3D print
2/7
New Delft Blue consists of approximately 3,000 individual tiles, each of which took around 15 minutes to 3D print
New Delft Blue was created to enliven a new housing project in the Dutch city that was recently completed by VY Architects
3/7
New Delft Blue was created to enliven a new housing project in the Dutch city that was recently completed by VY Architects
New Delft Blue's intricate patterns are designed to resemble nature scenes and its undulating form creates subtly different shades of blue
4/7
New Delft Blue's intricate patterns are designed to resemble nature scenes and its undulating form creates subtly different shades of blue
Each of New Delft Blue's 3,000 tiles measures roughly 30 x 40 x 7 cm (11 x 15 x 2.7 in)
5/7
Each of New Delft Blue's 3,000 tiles measures roughly 30 x 40 x 7 cm (11 x 15 x 2.7 in)
New Delft Blue was created using an industrial robot arm with a custom extruder
6/7
New Delft Blue was created using an industrial robot arm with a custom extruder
New Delft Blue's tiles were arranged according to a design generated by a computer algorithm
7/7
New Delft Blue's tiles were arranged according to a design generated by a computer algorithm
View gallery - 7 images

3D-printed architecture tech can be used to produce everything from tiny houses to large buildings, but one thing most of them have in common is they tend to be relatively simple and uninspired in appearance. Studio RAP reminds us that this doesn't always have to be the case, however, with its New Delft Blue, which involved 3D printing a clay based mixture to create an intricate ceramic-lined passageway.

Located in the Dutch city of Delft, New Delft Blue was conceived to enliven a recently completed housing project. The overall design draws inspiration from the renowned Royal Delft Blue porcelain and features nature-inspired patterns which create peaks and valleys with subtly different shades of blue.

The passageway measures roughly 4 m (13 ft) in width, has a height of 8 m (26 ft), and a depth of 12 m (39 ft), with a total of 3,000 unique tiles. To create them, Studio RAP used an industrial robotic arm with a custom extruder, pushing a clay based mixture out of a nozzle in layers, according to a predetermined pattern to 3D print the tiles. Each tile measures roughly 30 x 40 x 7 cm (11 x 15 x 2.7 in) and took around 15 minutes to manufacture. Once finished, they were glazed and fired to create a ceramic finish before being transported to the site and installed.

Each of New Delft Blue's 3,000 tiles measures roughly 30 x 40 x 7 cm (11 x 15 x 2.7 in)
Each of New Delft Blue's 3,000 tiles measures roughly 30 x 40 x 7 cm (11 x 15 x 2.7 in)

"The approximately 3,000 unique ceramic tiles that cover the two gates are 3D printed, allowing for the creation of contemporary ceramics that are both rich and unique," explained Studio RAP. "Using an algorithmic approach to 3D pattern design, certain manufacturing constraints – maximum overhang, width, height and depth, shrinkage and internal support structure – were taken into account when the geometry of the tiles was generated.

"Because the tiles were 3D printed, applying variations to their shapes allowed for poetic ways of 'painting with shapes.' This is done by applying a transparent blue runny glaze that creates on the convex portions of the tiles (the hills) a light blue color while allowing for deep blue glaze pools in the concave (valley) areas of the tiles, creating smooth transitions between hues of blue."

Source: Studio RAP

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and Construction3D PrintingCeramics
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!