What Sandia wants to do is use the pattern recognition capabilities of artificial intelligence to combine localization and data gathered about what is in front of the hypersonic vehicle to make predictions and select flight paths. This could be done in minutes while under the eye of a human pilot who reviews and approves the results. In a semi-autonomous vehicle, this could be achieved in milliseconds. In the latter scenario, the pilot could still overrule the computer and disengage the AI.