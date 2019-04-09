The problem is that when the air is coming in at supersonic speeds, it has a force 25 times that of a category 5 hurricane, generating temperatures that would melt any material that the engine might be made of. It's for this reason that the precooler unit is so vital to the SABRE engine's operation as it will one day use recirculated cryogenic hydrogen fuel to cool incoming air down from 1,000° C (1,832° F) to -150° C (-302° F) in 1/100th of a second.