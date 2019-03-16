This precooler was tested in 2012 by Reaction Engine and ESA. Now it's the turn of the engine core where combustion takes place, and where the turbomachinery modules are located. When this is tested and combined with the precooler and rocket nozzle, SABRE will be a complete engine that has the potential to significantly lower the cost of boosting payloads into orbit by vastly reducing the amount of liquid oxygen that needs to be carried to provide thrust.