According to the space agency, this was the closest pass that 2010 WC9 will make for the next two centuries and it poses no threat to the Earth in the foreseeable future. The asteroid was first discovered on November 30, 2010 by the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona when it made its last pass inside lunar orbit and was tracked by the NASA-sponsored project until December 10, 2010 when it became too dim to see.