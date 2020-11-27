Best "all weather" car tires in Europe named for 2020

Very few car owners change their tires more than once a year, so when it comes to making a choice of tires that need to perform across all road conditions, "all-seasons" rubber is clearly the best choice. Each year Gripdetective publishes overall rankings for the best all-season tires based on testing from a variety of sources, and the 2020 analysis has just been released.

Italian-based consumer site GripDetective aggregates information from the numerous magazine and motoring organization tests, which often compare car and motorcycle tires of specific genres.

The 2020 results see Goodyear push its way back to the top of the rankings with its Vector 4 Seasons G3 tire taking out top spot.

GripDetective's ranking of the best all-seasons tires based on the tests that have been undertaken NewAtlas / GripDetective

The podium positions for second and third best tires in the rankings went to Michelin’s Crossclimate + and Hankook’s Kinergy 4S2 H75OA.

No doubt these tires are named differently in different marketplaces, so best consult your local tire store if you’re trying to find the equivalent tire in your particular neck of the woods.

Source: Gripdetective