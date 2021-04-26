Subscription-based mobility service delivers first vehicles to members

After revealing its first vehicle way back in 2016, Geely owned Lynk & Co has finally started rolling out the 01 plug-in hybrid SUV to members of its Netflix-like subscription and sharing mobility service.

The company introduced the car to journalists in Carpool-like virtual interviews last month, where multiple cameras were set up inside the vehicle and members of the press got the opportunity to not only see it in action from the perspective of a virtual passenger, but also to get to know the vehicle and mobility service a bit better courtesy of the company's CEO, Alain Visser.

Though drivers can own a Lynk & Co 01 SUV outright, they can also join a month-by-month subscription service Lynk & Co

There are actually two 01 variants, a plug-in hybrid that offers up to 69 km (43 miles) of all-electric range per charge of its Li-ion batteries, and a hybrid electric that use motor only for low speeds and kicks in the main engine for more demanding driving. The former offers a top speed on 210 km/h (130 mph) and manages the 0-100-km/h (0-62-mph) sprint in 8 seconds, while the latter tops out at 190 km/h (118 mph) and takes a second longer to get up to 100.

As with streaming subscription services like Netflix, drivers can sign up for month-to-month membership and cancel any time. For €500 per month, members get to drive around in their own 01, and maybe cover the cost of that subscription by sharing it with family, friends and the wider Lynk & Co community when not in use. The monthly plan also includes vehicle maintenance, roadside assistance, over-the-air system updates and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and more.

CEO Alain Visser hands over the keys to one of the first 01 SUVs at the Lynk & Co Club Lynk & Co

Instead of heading to a dealership or showroom, drivers can discover what's on offer, get exclusive member deals, enjoy special perks and more by attending one of the company's clubs. There are currently clubs in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and Gothenburg, in Sweden, but Lynk & CO is planning on opening more throughout Europe in the future.

And now the first vehicles are being delivered to members, with early adopters invited to one of the two clubs (or touchpoint locations in other key cities) or enjoying home delivery where they can't make it to a club or pick-up point. Not all members are high enough on the waiting list to get their cars now, but more vehicles are on the way so others will hopefully not have to wait too long.

Source: Lynk & Co