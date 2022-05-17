© 2022 New Atlas
Automotive

$6,500 Squad solar-electric microcar makes its official entrance

By C.C. Weiss
May 16, 2022
$6,500 Squad solar-electric mi...
Initially announced in 2019, the Squad solar-electric microcar made its world debut on Monday
Initially announced in 2019, the Squad solar-electric microcar made its world debut on Monday
View 19 Images
Squad car maintenance bay
1/19
Squad car maintenance bay
Squad envisions swapping stations where owners can easily swap a dead battery for a full one
2/19
Squad envisions swapping stations where owners can easily swap a dead battery for a full one
The small, low passenger-side dashboard has room for a laptop, bag and two cups (or one cup and a Bluetooth speaker)
3/19
The small, low passenger-side dashboard has room for a laptop, bag and two cups (or one cup and a Bluetooth speaker)
The Squad microcar is optimized for parking in tight spaces
4/19
The Squad microcar is optimized for parking in tight spaces
The dashboard doubles as a workstation
5/19
The dashboard doubles as a workstation
In addition to private ownership, Squad believes its cars will be optimized for sharing fleets
6/19
In addition to private ownership, Squad believes its cars will be optimized for sharing fleets
The Squad seats two plus light cargo
7/19
The Squad seats two plus light cargo
The solar roof keeps the Squad charging, adding an estimated 20 km per day in Europe
8/19
The solar roof keeps the Squad charging, adding an estimated 20 km per day in Europe
Fold the passenger seat for more cargo space, accommodating longer items like stroller or foldable cart
9/19
Fold the passenger seat for more cargo space, accommodating longer items like stroller or foldable cart
The dashboard works as a storage spacee
10/19
The dashboard works as a storage spacee
The two-seat Squad travels up to 45 km/h, and plans call for a faster four-seat model
11/19
The two-seat Squad travels up to 45 km/h, and plans call for a faster four-seat model
If she weren't driving a Squad, she wouldn't even see that as a parking space
12/19
If she weren't driving a Squad, she wouldn't even see that as a parking space
Groceries in the compact trunk area
13/19
Groceries in the compact trunk area
Initially announced in 2019, the Squad solar-electric microcar made its world debut on Monday
14/19
Initially announced in 2019, the Squad solar-electric microcar made its world debut on Monday
Squad founders Robert Hoevers (left) and Chris Klok
15/19
Squad founders Robert Hoevers (left) and Chris Klok
Squad did a lot to define the front-end of its solar-electric car since the initial renderings
16/19
Squad did a lot to define the front-end of its solar-electric car since the initial renderings
No passenger means extra cargo space
17/19
No passenger means extra cargo space
If solar charging proves insufficient, the portable batteries are designed to be easy to charge and swap
18/19
If solar charging proves insufficient, the portable batteries are designed to be easy to charge and swap
Stroller stored in the trunk
19/19
Stroller stored in the trunk
View gallery - 19 images

Dutch startup Squad Mobility launched in 2019 when two former Lightyear colleagues decided their efforts would be better spent on a solarized electric vehicle that everyday people could actually afford ... and afford rather easily in comparison to any car. At the time, the company had only renderings and promises, but on Monday it revealed the completed Squad car for the first time. The car has evolved noticeably while still maintaining Squad's goal of offering a small, simple, affordable city car with solar-charged electric powertrain.

Squad's design has taken on new life since the initial renderings, gaining a more upright stance, optional doors and more definition throughout. The visible frame has been modestly re-dimensioned, with a generous number of windows added all around. Both front and rear ends have been more fully developed, and the headlamps sink into the front fascia rather than standing out on their own, connected together by a badged strip. Angular contrast arches sit over top the wheels, and the front wheels come with independent fenders below the arches.

Inside, the Squad is simple but functional, carrying two people secured via three-point seatbelts. The small, low dashboard that separates the occupants from the large windshield works as a storage area and laptop workstation for the passenger. It also includes two cupholders, and Squad Mobility shows one of them being used to hold a portable Bluetooth speaker. The Squad car has 68 liters of storage space behind the seats, which expands to 243 liters with the passenger seat folded down.

The dashboard doubles as a workstation
The dashboard doubles as a workstation

Ultimately, the Squad car still bears more resemblance to a golf cart than a modern two-door automobile, seating two people in a stripped-down cabin supported by a tubular-aluminum roll cage. Plans call for it to be homologated under Europe's L6e light electric quadricycle category, and the design includes front and rear crash structures. Doors can be tacked on as an option at the time of purchase or later down the line ... like when late autumn hits and the owner realizes cheaping out on car doors was a shortsighted call.

The Squad's two 2-kW in-wheel rear motors power it to a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph). The lithium-ion batteries offers a range up to 100 km (62 miles), and the portable, suitcase-style battery design is aimed at easy swapping for added range. The car is also designed to add roughly 20 km (12 miles) during a European summer day solely via the solar panels integrated into its roof. Squad reckons that'll meet the 12-km/day (7.5-miles/day) needs of some city commuters, and those who need more can easily remove the battery and charge it using a standard 220-V outlet.

If solar charging proves insufficient, the portable batteries are designed to be easy to charge and swap
If solar charging proves insufficient, the portable batteries are designed to be easy to charge and swap

The diminutive Squad measures just 2 m (6.6 ft) long by 1.2 m (3.9 ft) wide by 1.6 m (5.2 ft) tall. It has a 6-m (19.7-ft) turning circle and is sized to squeeze into parking spaces (or empty space between parked cars) that drivers of standard cars wouldn't dare attempt. Squad says that three will fit neatly in a single parking space.

The Squad debuted on Monday ahead of its showing at this week's Fully Charged Live electric vehicle show in Amsterdam. Preorder pricing has gone up only modestly from the initial 2019 €5,750 base price and is now a still very affordable €6,250 (approx. US$6,525) before tax for the most basic layout and €9,300 (US$9,700) for the most well-equipped Signature Edition. Refundable reservation fees vary between €50 and €5,000. Squad offers zero-down payment preorders for interested buyers outside of Europe, but it hasn't yet decided which global markets into which it will expand.

In addition to private ownership, Squad believes its cars will be optimized for sharing fleets
In addition to private ownership, Squad believes its cars will be optimized for sharing fleets

Squad plans to get production underway in 2023, with initial deliveries going to its home market in the Netherlands before moving eastward and southward through Europe. It also plans to offer the Squad for lease and/or subscription with a targeted $100/month lease price, and for car-sharing operations.

One-minute intro promo follows.

Squad Solar City Car

Source: Squad Mobility

View gallery - 19 images

Tags

AutomotiveElectric VehiclesSolar Poweredurban transportcity car
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!