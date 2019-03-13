These tests recorded how much force needs to be applied to foods with different consistencies, such as carrots and bananas. But on top of that, they also revealed a few tricks we don't even realize we're using, but are invaluable to a robot that's trying to learn. The test subjects, for example, tended to spear soft foods like bananas at an angle, so they didn't slide off the fork. And for longer items like carrot sticks, they targeted one end so it was easier for the diner to take a bite.