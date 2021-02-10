Mondraker mountain bikes to feature built-in suspension telemetry

While there are systems that advise mountain bikers on their suspension settings, such setups are typically added to the bicycle, temporarily. Mondraker's new MIND system, however, is built right into the bike, permanently providing feedback.

The technology will initially be integrated into Mondraker's 2021 Foxy Carbon and Crafty Carbon full-suspension mountain bikes. A rollout into the rest of the Spanish company's lineup should follow over the next few years.

MIND consists of an electronic "master unit" located inside the bike's head tube, along with front and rear sensors. The front sensor is located on the bottom of the master unit, where it continuously measures the changing proximity of a magnet located on top of the suspension fork – it does so by noting fluctuations in the strength of the detected magnetic field, 100 times per second.

The rear sensor works in the same manner, although it's mounted at the top of the suspension linkage, and it monitors the proximity of a magnet located on that linkage's main pivot point.

A MIND-enabled rear suspension Mondraker

In this fashion, the system is able to constantly measure the compression and extension of the front and rear suspension. Once the ride is over, that data is transmitted by Bluetooth from the master unit to the myMondraker app on the rider's smartphone, for analysis. That app in turn advises the user on the optimum sag, rebound and compression damping settings, based on factors such as their weight and riding style.

The system also incorporates an LED display, that simply lets the rider know if more or less air needs to be added to the front or rear suspension. MIND additionally has its own GPS chip, which allows the user to review a map of their ride overlaid with the suspension activity data. What's more, the system shows the rider how much airtime they got while jumping, and it sounds a theft alarm on the app if their bike is moved while left untended.

The whole setup weighs a claimed 199 g (0.4 lb), with one USB charge of its two removable batteries reportedly being good for 20 hours of continuous use.

Source: Mondraker via Bike Radar

