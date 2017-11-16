Joining the C650 GT and C650 Sport maxi scooters in BMW's stable, the recently unveiled C400X brings fresh Beemer styling, a suite of electronic goodies and cleverly designed storage capacity to the mid-size scooter segment.







The C400X has an all new 350 cc single-cylinder engine with a single overhead cam and balancer shaft punching out 34 hp (25 kW) and 26 lb-ft (35 Nm) of torque to take it from 0-62 mph in 9.5 seconds and top out at 87 mph (139 km/h). To increase stiffness and maintain a low centre of gravity the engine and CVT gearbox is horizontally mounted to the tubular steel frame, with rigid rubber bushes used to reduce vibrations.

Suspending the C400X are 35 mm conventional forks on the front and twin spring struts at the rear. Stopping is taken care of by 265 mm discs clamped to radially-mounted four piston calipers on the front and a single disc with a single piston caliper on the rear. The overall package looks extremely stylish with its standard-fitment LED headlamp, multi-spoked alloy wheels and an overall sporty silhouette.

What really sets the C400X apart from the competition is its smorgasbord of electronics. The scooter comes as standard with BMW's safety systems such as stability control, traction control and ABS. The C400X can also be optioned with a futuristic-looking 6.5-inch TFT display that can be used for media streaming, phone calls and navigation through BMW's Connected smartphone app. Keyless go is another option and can be used to lock the ignition, handlebars, fuel cap as well as the various storage areas.

Speaking of storage, the C400X has plenty. Using BMW's Flexcase, which is a durable pouch that extends from the underside of the scooter, a full-face helmet can be stored as well as an open-face helmet in the compartment next to it. There are also two small compartments at the front that can be used for holding pocket items like your keys or wallet and charging your devices through the integrated 12 V accessories socket. The C400X's luggage capacity can be further expanded with an optional rack and large top case.