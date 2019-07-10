Guitars are already pretty portable instruments. You just throw one in a gig bag and you're all set. But those long necks can suffer much more than a ding on long journeys, particularly if air travel is involved. So for players who want to keep strumming when on a trip, various travel guitar designs have emerged. The latest is a premium design from Ciari Guitars that features a fold-over neck and hides a novel locking mechanism inside the body.